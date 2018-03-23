× Cook County Bar Association President Dartesia Pitts: “I think the voters were educated and I think the results of the election showed that they did their homework”

Dartesia A. Pitts, President of the Cook County Bar Association, joins Justin to talk about the results of the Illinois primary and if Cook County voters chose the right judicial candidates.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio