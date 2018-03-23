× Comedian Vic Dibitetto: “I wouldn’t be where I am right now and wouldn’t have the following without social media”

The hilarious comedian Vic Dibitetto joins Justin to talk about his career, how having a viral hit led him to mainstream success, making the transition from traditional stand up comedy to being a digital comedy, how social media has been a major component to his popularity, why he believes his material is relatable, why he chooses to not talk about politics, the importance of hard work and paying your dues and his show next week at Park West.

