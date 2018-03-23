× Cindy Wilson of The B-52’s: “It blows my mind how free we were creatively and how lucky we were to bring all of our energy together and make this crazy magic”

The great Cindy Wilson of the pioneering new wave band The B-52′s joins Justin to talk about her memories of playing in Chicago, the transition from playing smaller clubs to bigger venues as The B-52’s became more popular, how the band recently celebrated their 40th anniversary, why she believes the band has lasted for so long, her recent solo record, “Change,” what attracts her to modern electronic music, how the process of recording has changed through the years and her show next week at Beat Kitchen.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio