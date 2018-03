× Chicago ranks #1 in returns to investors

A recent study shows that Chicago leads in returns to investors. Lightbank Managing Director Victor Pascucci III is one of those investors that opens doors for some of the hottest Chicago startups. Host Scott Kitun talks with Vic about Chicago’s rising tide as a tech hub and what sets the Windy City apart from the rest of the world.

