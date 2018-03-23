× Bill and Wendy Full Show 3.23.18: Byron Allen Bought the Weather Channel?

Today’s guests include Sister Jean, comedian Ian Bagg, and Curt Wagner. Bill and Wendy talk to Chicago’s favorite nun, Loyola Chicago’s Sister Jean! Then, Comedian Ian Bagg then makes a pit stop into the studio. Ian is spending the weekend here at the Chicago Improv. Curt Wagner, of Tvshowpatrol.com, joins the show. Curt shares his top of the week! After that, Bill and Wendy chat about the career of Byron Allen.

