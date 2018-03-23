× Bill and Judy Bonus Hour 3.23.18

Bill and Judy Pielach take over the bonus hour. For the first half of the show, David Plier stops by. David has just had the pleasure of interviewing Judd Apatow. Apatow’s four-hour HBO documentary called “The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling,” will air in two parts on March 26 and March 27. David talks about what he learned from his interview with Apatow. After that, Ryan Burrow joins in on the fun. They talk about Anderson Cooper’s interview with former Playboy model, Karen McDougal and more.

