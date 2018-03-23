× Big Thief’s Buck Meek: “I really try to serve the songs first”

Buck Meek of the tremendous indie rock band Big Thief joins Justin to talk about his career, what differentiates his solo work and the songs of Big Thief, how the outlaw songwriters from Texas influenced him at an early age, how he has evolved as a guitar player, his process of recording music, what New York City has brought to his sound, the challenge of balancing his work in Big Thief and his solo work, his forthcoming solo record and his upcoming solo show at SPACE in Evanston.

