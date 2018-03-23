× Amanda Vinicky on Illinois primary election results, State Representative John Connor on the opioid crisis, Chris Dore on the Facebook data breach, Marlene Laro on virtual law firms and more

Chicago Tonight political journalist Amanda Vinicky joins the show to recap the Illinois primary election.

State Representative John Connor talks about his efforts to combat Illinois’ rising crisis of opioid abuse.

Edelson Partner Chris Dore joins Rich and Tina to discuss the Facebook data breach.

Potomac Law Group COO Marlene Laro discusses how her virtual law firm is changing how lawyers work

Finally, in the Legal Grab Bag, Tina and Rich discuss breaking legal news involving Trump’s legal team, Stormy Daniels, a fight over Glen Campbell’s estate and allegations against action star Steven Seagal.