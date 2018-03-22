Listen: Sports Central

Wintrust Business Lunch 3/22/18: Meals on Wheels, Simple Retirement, & Facebook’s Dilemma, &

Posted 1:09 PM, March 22, 2018, by , Updated at 12:21PM, March 22, 2018

A volunteer driver with Meals on Wheels (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Meals on Wheels has been something that has been around for a long time, but it has been out of the spotlight for a while, until Elli Hollander joined Steve Bertrand to discuss the ins and outs of the program. Bill Geiger joined the show to discuss the being prepared for retirement, Ian Sherr broke down the basics of the Facebook data dilemma, and Ilyce Glink explained what is being done to stop the growing number of people leaving Chicago.

 