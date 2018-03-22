× Wintrust Business Lunch 3/22/18: Meals on Wheels, Simple Retirement, & Facebook’s Dilemma, &

Meals on Wheels has been something that has been around for a long time, but it has been out of the spotlight for a while, until Elli Hollander joined Steve Bertrand to discuss the ins and outs of the program. Bill Geiger joined the show to discuss the being prepared for retirement, Ian Sherr broke down the basics of the Facebook data dilemma, and Ilyce Glink explained what is being done to stop the growing number of people leaving Chicago.