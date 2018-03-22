× Über Critic Patrick McDonald: Some big movies are opening this week…

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by the one, the only, the Über Critic, Patrick McDonald! They talk about Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ still standing firm at number one. The Marvel movie becomes the first film to top the box office for five straight weeks. Will this streak continue? Patrick gives his opinion on that. Patrick also talks about Jeffery Tambor’s role in ‘The Death of Stalin’, and he reviews the movie ‘Pacific Rim Uprising.’

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.