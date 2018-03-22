× Top Five@5 (3/22/18): Mark Zuckerberg Answers, Rex Tillerson Says Goodbye, and Icelandic Sports Calls

The Top Five@5 for Thursday, March 22nd, 2018:

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg answers to CNN’s Laurie Segall, Rex Tillerson gives a word of advice as he says goodbye to the White House, former Chicago Police Superintendent Garry McCarthy announces bid for Chicago Mayor in 2019, former Vice President Joe Biden wants to fight President Trump behind the gym after class, and Iceland has some of the best sportscasting in the world.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3482540/3482540_2018-03-22-195540.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow

​And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​​​