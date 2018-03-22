× Thought Leader Chuck Garcia: Consumer & Corporate Mobile Banking Is Coming…

One of the handful of interest rate hikes happened this week and we are on our way to familiar times. Steve Grzanich touched on this during the weekly Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation and Chuck Garcia (EVP & Director of Commercial Deposits/Treasury Management at Associated Bank) then explained how not the bigger changes are going to be the way technology is incorporated into banks such as mobile payment apps for consumers and corporations.