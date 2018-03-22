× The Opening Bell 3/22/18: The Micro Trends That Create Major Trends

The crystal ball predicted it, and we have seen Jerome Powell’s first interest rate hike. Steve Grzanich and Chuck Garcia (EVP & Director of Commercial Deposits/Treasury Management at Associated Bank) covered the update along with the coming developments with mobile banking in the Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation. Mark Penn (Author of “Microtrends Squared: The New Small Forces Driving the Big Disruptions Today) then broke down the factors that lead to major disruptions like millennial pet owners, dating, and more.