The Mincing Rascals 03.22.18: Andrea Raila election day disaster, marijuana legalization, nondisclosure agreements

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio and Eric Zorn and Kristen McQueary of the Chicago Tribune. The Rascals discuss how likely it is that Andrea Raila will get an election do-over. That’s after many voters across Illinois were incorrectly told her place on the ballot for Cook County Assessor was no longer eligible. Then, they wonder about the likelihood of the legalization of marijuana in the state of Illinois. And, they weigh the value again of the nondisclosure agreements assigned by President Trump.