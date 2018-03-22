× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 03.22.18: Self-driving Uber crash video, Toys “R” Us, whistle-blower protection

John addresses the self-driving Uber that killed a pedestrian in Tempe, Arizona Sunday night, and you weigh in. Then, ABC News Correspondent Alex Stone joins from Los Angeles, where a toy company is crowdfunding to keep Toys “R” Us alive. You tell us some of your amazing toy sales stories from the 1990s. Finally, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-8th) introduces the No Disrupting Accountability Act, whose goal is to maintain protection for whistle-blowers.