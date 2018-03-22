× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (03/22/18):Tom Bevan breaks down Illinois’ primary election and Kasso looks at history to explain modernity

The Chicago Way w/John Kass, Episode 97: John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by co-founder and publisher of Real Clear Politics, Tom Bevan with a recap of Illinois’s 2018 primary elections and looks ahead to the possibility of a record-breaking general election in November. Plus, Kasso presents a historical analogy to the modern political landscape and Carlin remembers a dear friend.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3482292/3482292_2018-03-22-104832.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D4194.mp3

Follow @John_Kass Follow @TomBevanRCP Follow @JPCarlin

Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’here>