× Steve Cochran Full Show 03.22.18: It’s raining tacos

Today we asked the masses “Who owes you and apology?” and it turns out, a lot of people have been wronged. We remember friend of the show, Laine VanHoutan, and our thoughts go out to her family. Former Police Superintendent Gary McCarthy joined the show following the announcement that he has thrown his hat in the mayoral race. Dean Richards apologizes for sending emails in all caps and Nick Digilio talks movies.