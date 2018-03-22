× Sports Central, 03.22.18: Loyola Preview with Chicago Sun-Times’ Steve Greenberg; ISU Football’s Devontae Harris and Patrick Mooney from The Athletic

WGN Radio’s Kevin Powell continues to fill in and starts the show with Chicago Sun-Times’ columnist, Steve Greenberg, who gives the inside story of the pre-game Ramblers. Kevin shares an interview with Chicago Blackhawks’ Alex DeBrincat. Illinois State football player, Devontae Harris, calls in and talks about his push towards the NFL Draft this year. Kevin finishes the show with Patrick Mooney, senior writer for The Athletic Chicago.

Sports Central streams weekdays from 1pm to 2pm CT on WGNRadio.com and the WGN Radio app.