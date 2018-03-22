Patrick Kane #88 (L) and Alex DeBrincat #12 of the Chicago Blackhawks
celebrate DeBrincat's thrid goal of the game in the second period against the Anaheim Ducks at the United Center on November 27, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Sports Central, 03.22.18: Loyola Preview with Chicago Sun-Times’ Steve Greenberg; ISU Football’s Devontae Harris and Patrick Mooney from The Athletic
WGN Radio’s Kevin Powell continues to fill in and starts the show with Chicago Sun-Times’ columnist, Steve Greenberg, who gives the inside story of the pre-game Ramblers. Kevin shares an interview with Chicago Blackhawks’ Alex DeBrincat. Illinois State football player, Devontae Harris, calls in and talks about his push towards the NFL Draft this year. Kevin finishes the show with Patrick Mooney, senior writer for The Athletic Chicago.