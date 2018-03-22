Roe Conn Full Show (3/22/18): John Dowd Resigns; Garry McCarthy announces mayoral run and Gen. McMaster replaced

Posted 7:35 PM, March 22, 2018

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 16: National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster answers questions during a press briefing at the White House May 16, 2017 in Washington, DC. McMaster defended the President Donald Trump's decision to share intelligence with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during an Oval Office meeting last week. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for March 22nd, 2018:

Mike Monico and Lester Holt share their thoughts on John Dowd’s resignation, Garry McCarthy shares the reasoning behind his mayoral run, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, Richard Roeper gives his latest movie reviews, and Lourdes Duarte joins the show from Puerto Rico.

