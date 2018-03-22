× Roe Conn Full Show (3/22/18): John Dowd Resigns; Garry McCarthy announces mayoral run and Gen. McMaster replaced

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for March 22nd, 2018:

Mike Monico and Lester Holt share their thoughts on John Dowd’s resignation, Garry McCarthy shares the reasoning behind his mayoral run, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, Richard Roeper gives his latest movie reviews, and Lourdes Duarte joins the show from Puerto Rico.

