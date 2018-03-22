Rep. Adam Kinzinger on why he would like to see like to see Mark Zuckerberg before Congress

Rep. Adam Kinzinger joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk how Congress should handle Facebook’s admission that millions of users had their information used without their consent.

