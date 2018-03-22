× Praize Productions convey life experiences through theatrical performances

Praize productions CEO, Reesie Davis dropped in with Marsha Lyles to talk about her 7th production Revival: The Answer. She discusses her journey of becoming a CEO and an artistic director, why she chose to name this production Revival, her passion for working with the youth and describes what makes this production captivating and impactful for all ages.

Revival: The Answer

March 23rd & 24th

Reva and Davis Logan Center for the Arts

Chicago, Illinois

www.praizeproductions.com

