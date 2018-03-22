× Paul Lisnek’s Behind the Curtain: Primary Election week in Review with DePaul Professor Nick Kachiroubas and Upcoming Shows at Court Theatre with Artistic Director Charles Newall

Paul goes Behind the Curtain this week to recap the Illinois primary election results from the Governor and Attorney General race to Congress and Cook County. DePaul Professor Nick Kachiroubas provides insight and interacts with Paul on why things went as they did and what this may mean for the general elections in November. Then, Court Theatre Artistic Director Charles Newall talks about the current production of “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” and other classic works being brought to the stage in the upcoming exciting season in this intimate house on the campus of University of Chicago.