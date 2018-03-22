Polar bear love is in the air at the Lincoln Park Zoo

Posted 11:17 AM, March 22, 2018, by , Updated at 11:14AM, March 22, 2018

This June 24, 2005 file photo shows children watching as a polar bear escapes the heat with a swim at the Lincoln Park Zoo, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Brian Kersey, FILE)

General Curator for the Lincoln Park Zoo, Dave Bernier joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk the arrival of a new female polar bear, Talini. The 14 years old bear hails from the Detroit Zoo and hopes to spark a romance with Lincoln Park’s resident male polar bear, Siku. The Association of Zoos and Aquariums has given polar bears Talini and Siku a breeding recommendation as part of the Polar Bear Species Survival Plan (SSP).

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​​​