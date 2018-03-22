× Polar bear love is in the air at the Lincoln Park Zoo

General Curator for the Lincoln Park Zoo, Dave Bernier joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk the arrival of a new female polar bear, Talini. The 14 years old bear hails from the Detroit Zoo and hopes to spark a romance with Lincoln Park’s resident male polar bear, Siku. The Association of Zoos and Aquariums has given polar bears Talini and Siku a breeding recommendation as part of the Polar Bear Species Survival Plan (SSP).

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3482054/3482054_2018-03-21-194254.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl​ Follow @VioletaPod​ Follow @kpowell720​ Follow @TheRoeConnShow​

​And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​​​