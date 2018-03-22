HEMPSTEAD, NY - SEPTEMBER 26: Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump gestures during the Presidential Debate at Hofstra University on September 26, 2016 in Hempstead, New York. The first of four debates for the 2016 Election, three Presidential and one Vice Presidential, is moderated by NBC's Lester Holt. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Lester Holt talks about John Dowd stepping down from the lead of President Trump’s legal team
Anchor for the weekday edition of NBC Nightly News & Dateline NBC Lester Holt joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to discuss John Dowd’s resignation as President Trump’s lead lawyer.