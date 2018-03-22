× League of Legends: Patch 8.6

League of Legends patch 8.6 is live; joining me to break down the latest changes this patch has to offer is: Inven Global E-sports Analyst, James Hong. James also revisits patch 8.5 to discuss how effective the buffs and nerfs were. NA LCS and EC LCS playoffs are discussed; along with the newly released Irelia rework trailer.

