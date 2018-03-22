× How to deal with your teen’s moodiness without losing it yourself

Bill and Wendy speak with Katie Smith, a regular contributor at Grown and Flown.com. Katie has written a blog about dealing with her moody teens. She talks about knowing the difference between regular mood swings and when their behavior may be really concerning. She also talks about the importance of sleep, their eating habits, understanding your teen’s sensitivity to criticism, and much more.

Katie’s article: It’s Easy to Get Fed Up With Your Moody Teen. Do This Instead

