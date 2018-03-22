× Gov. Rauner says people have a choice in November between “corrupt, machine politician” Pritzker and a new day in reform

Gov. Bruce Rauner joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about his win over State Rep. Jeanne Ives in the 2018 Illinois primary and how he hopes to bring his party together before the November general election.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3482050/3482050_2018-03-21-192850.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

