Gov. Rauner says people have a choice in November between “corrupt, machine politician” Pritzker and a new day in reform

Governor of Illinois Bruce Rauner speaks to members of the media in front of the U.S. Supreme Court after a hearing on February 26, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Gov. Bruce Rauner joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about his win over State Rep. Jeanne Ives in the 2018 Illinois primary and how he hopes to bring his party together before the November general election.

