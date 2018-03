× Garry McCarthy says “People are scared; we’ve got to do something now.”

Former police Superintendent Garry McCarthy joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about his mayoral bid and the reasoning behind his run against Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3482530/3482530_2018-03-22-192730.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

