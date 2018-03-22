FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2013 file photo Chicago Police Superintendent Garry McCarthy, left, speaks at a news conference in Chicago. The Chicago Police Department will allow independent evaluations of its stop-and-frisk procedures that critics have said targeted blacks under an agreement announced Friday, Aug. 7, 2015 with the American Civil Liberties Union, an agreement that comes as police departments across the United States are under intense scrutiny about the way they treat minorities. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
Garry McCarthy: “I think Chicago is ready for change.”
Former Police Superintendant Garry McCarthy joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about him entering the mayoral race. He says he’s not running against Mayor Emanuel for payback, though he admits a part of him would feel good if he wins, but he wants to make the city better. McCarthy says, “What we need business management brought to Chicago.”