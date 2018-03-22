× Comics artist Guy Gilchrist: “Sometimes the greatest gifts you can get… are empty hands”

Dave Hoeksta visits with cartoonist and renaissance man Guy Gilchrist, who talks about his long career and diverse output as the man behind the Nancy and Sluggo comic strip, visual artist, and songwriter. He discusses the influence of Walt Disney and Walter Lantz on his decision to get into drawing, his songwriting career and collaborations with “Everlasting Love” co-writer Buzz Cason (including a Nancy musical), leaving the daily strip behind, and the importance of stepping away from the screens and flexing your imagination.