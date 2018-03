× Blackhawks Crazy: The Streak Is Officially Over

As Chris Boden is sidelined with an upper-body injury (throat), Scott King is joined by Chicago Tribune Sports editor Joe Knowles. They breakdown the ‘Hawks being eliminated from playoff contention for the first time in 10 years and what lies ahead.

2018 Team USA Women’s Hockey Olympic gold medalist Kendall Coyne calls in to talk life after gold and her upcoming appearance at the Plush Horse (Palos Park) on Friday from 7-9 pm.