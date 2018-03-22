× Bill and Wendy Full Show 3.22.18: A Pirate’s life for me

Today’s guests include Katie Smith and Über Critic, Patrick McDonald. Bill and Wendy start the show off with a health-related question for our listeners. Bill has a very unique health issue he is dealing with, and he has no idea what to do about it. Then, Katie Smith, a regular contributor of Grown and Flown.com, joins the show. She talks about her article, “It’s Easy to Get Fed Up With Your Moody Teen. Do This Instead’. After that, Bill and Wendy talk about Disney World’s ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ attraction. There have been some changes to the iconic ride, and they don’t like it. And for the last portion of the show, Über Critic, Patrick McDonald stops by. Patrick tells us about two new movies we should see this weekend and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.