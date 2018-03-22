LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Closing down signs sit on the window of Toys R Us in New Kent Road on February 19, 2018 in London, England. The toy retailer which employs 3,000 people faces going into administration if it is unable to pay a Â£15M VAT bill by the end of this month. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)
ABC News Correspondent Alex Stone: Crowdfunding could be the saving grace of Toys “R” Us
ABC News Correspondent Alex Stone joins John to explain how the latest on Toys “R” Us, as a liquidation sale hits. Plus, he tells John how LA company MGA Entertainment is working to keep Toys “R” Us alive through crowdfunding.