Wintrust Business Lunch 3/21/18: Most Expensive US Cities, Toys 'R Us Gift Cards, & Elon In Chicago

Every year, major cities across the country are ranked to see where is the most expensive place to live, but Steven Leslie detailed the Economist’s list of the world’s and US most expensive cities. Steve Bernas reminded consumers that despite the Toys ‘R Us bankruptcy, they are still honoring gift cards, Frank Sennett is telling Chicagoans that Elon Musk might be coming to the city sooner than we think, and Matthew Leavis shared details of how the W Hotel-City Center is going through a major rehab while still honoring the neighborhood on this Wintrust Wednesday.