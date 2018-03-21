× Who were the Illinois primary election winners and losers and does Garry McCarthy have a chance to defeat Mayor Rahm Emanuel?

The Daily Line‘s Rae Hodge, A.D. Quig and Heather Cherone join Justin to break down the results of yesterday’s primary election including Toni Preckwinkle coasting to a victory over Bob Fioretti despite the soda tax debacle, Cook County Commissioner John Fritchey losing his race to attorney Bridget Degnen, the huge turnout from Democrats, Congressman Dan Lipinski defeating progressive challenger Marie Newman, Chuy Garcia cruising to victory to replace Congressman Luis Gutierrez, the future of the Mike Madigan establishment, the chances Sean Casten can defeat U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam in November, how both political parties in Springfield are reacting to the wins by Governor Rauner and J.B. Pritzker and also tonight’s official announcement that former Chicago Police Superintendent Garry McCarthy will challenge Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

