× Top Five@5 (3/21/18): Fred Savage didn’t do it, Aubrey O’Day did something, and Sen. Marco Rubio is mad

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, March 21st, 2018:

Aleksandr Kogan defends himself on CNN from allegations that he stole information from Facebook users to benefit Cambridge Analytica, Sen. Marco Rubio is not happy with leaks coming out of the White House, Fred Savage denies allegations he assaulted a female crewmember during taping the series “The Grinder,” 25 new recordings are being added to the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry, and Aubrey O’Day’s alleged affair with Donald Trump, Jr. get more interesting.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3482049/3482049_2018-03-21-192649.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

