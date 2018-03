× This startup is offering the complete home security package

Scout Alarm Founder David Shapiro offers a new breed of home security. Shapiro was unimpressed when he saw the offerings on the market. They were too complicated. The other problem is that the majority of people do not have home security. Scout puts users in the driver seat allowing them to personalize their security system for their home.

