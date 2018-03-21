× The Opening Bell 3/21/18: Are Retired Baby Boomers Causing Slow Pay Growth?

There is a lot that goes into the development of cities, buildings and businesses. not just for the patrons that use them, but for the natural world around them as well. Steve Grzanich and Dr. John Rowden (Director of The National Audubon Society) detailed the impact these growing aspects are having on the bird population as we gear up for Spring. Steven Goldstein (Washington Bureau Chief for Market Watch) then broke down one of the factors as to why wage growth has been steadily declining, and how baby boomers could be the cause of it.