× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 03.21.18: Andrea Raila, food with a view, Facebook data breach, pedestrians abuse their right of way

Andrea Raila joins John in-studio to explain what happened in yesterday’s primary election, when notices across the city informed voters that she couldn’t be voted for, by court order. Then, ProPublica Reporter Jason Grotto joins the show to describe his gratitude for his hard work on studying Joseph Berrios and the Cook County Property Tax Assessor’s office. Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel reviews Band of Bohemia and tells you where to eat once the weather warms. WIRED Contributing Editor Fred Vogelstein explains how Cambridge Analytica got its hands on precious information from Facebook. Finally, Chicago Sun-Times Reporter Stefano Esposito tells John why pedestrians still have the right of way when using their designated crosswalks.