The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 3-21-18

We have a fantastic show for you tonight! We kick things off by breaking down last night’s Primary Election with The Daily Line’s A.D. Quig, Heather Cherone and Rae Hodge, the tremendous Chicago actor Philip Earl Johnson talks about his work on the Goodman Theatre’s production of Ibsen’s “An Enemy of the People,” we tell you all about the “Keith Haring: Chicago Mural” exhibition which is running through September at the Chicago Cultural Center as part of the City of Chicago’s Year of Creative Youth and since it’s Wednesday, we end the show with a visit from The DuPage Picker who is here to evaluate your stuff on “The Swap Meet!”

