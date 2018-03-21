× The Carry Out 3-21-18: “Mayor Emanuel made a donut bet with the mayor of Reno, but it’s Loyola so it should have been a seitan burger from Heartland Cafe”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include the results of Tuesday’s Primary election, Cook County voters saying ‘yes’ to a marijuana ballot measure, Mark Zuckerberg breaking his silence on the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the Fed raising interest rates, Amazon in Chicago surveying potential sites for its second headquarters, the Loyola Ramblers getting ready for their Sweet Sixteen game against Nevada, the Sox and Cubs preparing for the start of the season, the Bulls losing to the Knicks, the Blackhawks being eliminated from playoff contention and Lollapalooza releasing the lineup for their annual summer festival.

