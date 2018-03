× Steve Cochran Full Show 03.21.18: More voters, more bacon

We are proud of the 31% of residents that went out and voted yesterday. We celebrated with some bacon donuts. Kerry Lester, Pat Brady and Roe Conn break down the election. Roe lets us know what his mom thought about the results as well. Dean Richards reports on Ringo Starr being knighted. Ilyce Glink says she doesn’t take baths in the morning and Mark DeCarlo wishes Steve happy birthday a week late.