× Roe Conn Full Show (3/21/18): Gov. Rauner looks toward November, a polar bear love story is explored, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for March 22nd, 2018:

Fox-32’s Mike Flannery stops by to debrief on the Illinois’ primary election, Rep. Adam Kinzinger talks about how the responsibility companies like Facebook have in protecting people’s privacy, Alicia “Lecy” Goranson talks about the re-launch of the “Roseanne” show, the Top Five@5 features more music from Aubrey O’Day about her alleged affair with Donald Trump, Jr, Gov. Bruce Rauner looks at how he’ll try to reconcile his party before the November general elections, and General Curator at the Lincoln Park Zoo Dave Bernier discusses the budding romance between two polar bears at the zoo.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3482067/3482067_2018-03-21-200407.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl​ Follow @VioletaPod​ Follow @kpowell720​ Follow @TheRoeConnShow​

​And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​​​