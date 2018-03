× Rick Kogan talks with Daryl Nitz and Laura Freeman

Rick is joined in studio with returning guest, Daryl Nitz, and Laura Freeman to talk about Saturday shows at Davenports, May 21 Sarah Vaughan Live at Mr. Kelly’s at City Winery and Skokie Theater shows: The Sound of Their Music: 75 years of Rodgers & Hammerstein (April 7 & 8) and Back To Back Bacharach: a 90th birthday celebration (April 29). For more information, visit darylnitz.com.