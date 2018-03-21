× GET ‘ON YOUR FEET’!

The story of Gloria and Emilio Estefan is back in Chicago with the Broadway hit musical “On Your Feet”! WGN’s Andrea Darlas and David Miranda sat down with the Broadway stars of the show Christie Prades and Mauricio Martinez as they talk about the show that’s exciting audiences everywhere. Prades and Martinez talk about the powerful love story and the message of the show coupled with hit songs from the Miami Sound Machine (and original members). Also, we hear about their Netflix hit series’ – “Orange is the New Black” and “El Vato”! Plus we get to hear Christie’s Chicago connection—her parents’ love story (they met in Melrose Park and went to Proviso East and Northwestern together). “On Your Feet” runs through April 8th at the Cadillac Palace Theatre.