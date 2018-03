× Fritz Kaegi On His Primary Election Win

Democratic primary candidate winner for Cook County Assessor’s Office, Fritz Kaegi joins Bill and Wendy over the phone. Bill and Wendy congratulate him on his win. He talks about what he plans to do in the upcoming months to win the general election and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.