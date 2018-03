× Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel: Band of Bohemia and food with a view

Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel joins John to go over his review of Ravenswood’s Band of Bohemia after its new chef joined, and after it became the first Michelin rated brew pub. Then, he tells you about the best rooftop and outdoor restaurants in light of Spring. Follow this link to a list of those restaurants with a view.