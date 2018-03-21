Stefano Esposito walks across Abbey Road with John Williams (Elif Geris/WGN Radio) × Chicago Sun-Times Reporter Stefano Esposito says crosswalks should be safe havens in Chicago Stefano Esposito walks across Abbey Road with John Williams (Elif Geris/WGN Radio) Chicago Sun-Times Reporter Stefano Esposito says Chicago drivers do not treat pedestrian crosswalks as they should. This is why John disagrees. http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3481975/3481975_2018-03-21-174215.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3759.mp3