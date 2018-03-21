Chicago Sun-Times Reporter Stefano Esposito says crosswalks should be safe havens in Chicago

Posted 4:48 PM, March 21, 2018, by

Stefano Esposito walks across Abbey Road with John Williams (Elif Geris/WGN Radio)

Chicago Sun-Times Reporter Stefano Esposito says Chicago drivers do not treat pedestrian crosswalks as they should. This is why John disagrees.