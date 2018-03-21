× Celebrate the monumental mural created by internationally-acclaimed artist Keith Haring and CPS students at the Chicago Cultural Center

Project manager and former Wells High School teacher Irving Zucker, artist Erik DeBat and Nathan Mason from the Department of Cultural Affairs join Justin to discuss “Keith Haring: The Chicago Mural” exhibition on view March 3rd through September 23rd at the Chicago Cultural Center as part of the City of Chicago’s Year of Creative Youth. The free admission exhibition will feature 36 original panels of the monumental mural created in 1989 by internationally-acclaimed artist Keith Haring with the assistance of 500 Chicago Public School students in Chicago’s Grant Park. Nathan talks about bringing this exhibit back and where it fits in the history of Chicago’s public art, Irving tells us how he was able to get Keith Haring involved in the exhibit back in 1989 and current Chicago-based pop artist and former CPS student Erik chats about the experience working on the exhibit 29 years ago.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio