× Bill and Wendy Full Show 3.21.18: Fritz Kaegi!

Today’s guests include Beth Jacobellis, Dr. John Duffy, and Democratic primary candidate winner for Cook County Assessor’s Office, Fritz Kaegi. Bill and Wendy start the show off by talking about the election results.

Then, fellow WGN Radio colleague Beth Jacobellis joins the show to talk about her new book, ‘Cameo.’

After that, Dr. John Duffy sits down with Bill and Wendy to talk about how to turn negative thought patterns into positive thoughts.

And to wrap up the show, Democratic primary candidate winner for Cook County Assessor’s Office, Fritz Kaegi joins the show.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.